Carrie Underwood, Kristin Chenoweth, Baby Yoda to be part of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will return to the pre-pandemic spectacle that millions watched every year.

“For our 95th celebration, Macy’s has created a spectacle to remember featuring a dazzling array of high-flying balloons, animated floats and incredible performers. We can’t wait to help New York City and the nation kick off the holiday season with the return of this cherished tradition," said Will Cooss, executive producer of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This year, the parade will feature numerous performers including Carrie Underwood, Kristin Chenoweth, Mickey Guyton and Foreigner.

Fifteen giant character balloons will fly along the parade route, organizers said. New additions include Baby Yoda, Ronald McDonald and Pikachu.

The parade will have health and safety procedures in place. Volunteers and staff are required to be vaccinated.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. on Nov. 25.

Last year’s parade was a “made for television” event, which didn’t feature the traditional 2.5-mile march through Manhattan due to the pandemic.