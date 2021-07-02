Condo in North Miami Beach ordered to be evacuated due to unsafe conditions

A condo in North Miami Beach has been ordered to be evacuated after the building was inspected and found to be unsafe.

The Miami Herald and the Associated Press confirmed the news on Friday.

According to the newspaper, the Crestview Towers Condominium was ordered to be closed immediately "in an abundance of caution" because of unsafe structural and electrical conditions.

This is the first building to be closed due to unsafe conditions after the Champlain Towers South in Surfside collapsed last week.

Rescue efforts continue, as rescuers have found 22 victims perished and 126 still unaccounted for.