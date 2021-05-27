CVS is the latest company to offer incentives to those who get vaccinated

CVS is the latest business that's heeding the calls of lawmakers and health experts and offering incentives to people who choose to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, CVS announced that beginning June 1, those who have gotten a vaccine at CVS or those who can certify that they’ve registered to receive a vaccination at a CVS are eligible to enter sweepstakes with several prizes, including cash, destination vacations and trips to live events.

The company's announcement comes weeks after President Joe Biden, in an address to the nation, encouraged America's big businesses to find creative ways to get Americans excited about getting their shots.

All of the prizes in the CVS sweepstakes are designed to highlight the activities that Americans can return to once vaccinated. They include:

$500 cash for 125 people, and $5,000 cash to five winners for a family reunion

100 7-day cruises for two people, with destinations to the Caribbean, Alaska and Europe

Two Super Bowl tickets and free airfare and hotel bookings to the host city of Los Angeles

500 $100 gift cards for dates and a $5,000 grand prize "ultimate date experience"

CVS is just the latest company to offer incentives for Americans to get vaccinated. Earlier this year, Krispy Kreme offered a free donut daily to anyone with a CDC-issued vaccination card.

Baseball teams like the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds are offering free or discounted tickets to fans who have been vaccinated. Other companies like American Airlines, Kroger and Publix are offering cash or extra days off of work to employees who get vaccinated.

Even state governments are finding ways to motivate their constituents. For example, West Virginia is offering its younger residents a $100 savings bond to anyone who gets vaccinated, while Ohio is giving away five $1 million prizes and five full-ride college scholarships in a lottery giveaway.

Earlier this week, the CDC announced that 50% of the U.S. is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Biden has said it is his administration's goal to get 70% of Americans to have at least one vaccine dose by July 4.