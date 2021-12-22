Watch
DC to require vaccine to enter gyms, restaurants amid COVID surge

Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - Mark Kirwan, owner of Kirwan's on the Wharf and a reserve D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer, leaves his restaurant to donate free meals to firefighters in Southwest, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Mark Kirwan
Posted at 12:44 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 12:44:21-05

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that anyone over the age of 12 would soon be required to prove they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter restaurants or gyms as COVID-19 cases surge.

On Wednesday, Mayor Bower said the new requirement would begin on Jan. 15.

The mayor said you would have to show you've been vaccinated before entering bars, nightclubs, indoor cultural and entertainment facilities, indoor exercise and recreational establishments, and indoor event and meeting establishments.

According to the Washington Post, you will not b required to be vaccinated to enter grocery stores, places of worship, or museums.

On Tuesday, D.C. reinstated its indoor mask mandate.

Chicago also announced it required proof of vaccination beginning Jan. 3.

