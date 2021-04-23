Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

'Imperative’ that nursing home residents, workers be vaccinated after outbreak study, CDC says

items.[0].image.alt
Jean-Francois Badias/AP
The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak
Posted at 12:12 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 12:12:16-04

A nursing home, in which more than 90% of residents were fully-vaccinated, suffered a COVID-19 outbreak in March originating with a symptomatic, unvaccinated health care worker at the facility who had a variant of the virus, according to a new study from the CDC.

“To protect SNF (skilled nursing facility) residents, it is imperative that HCP (health care personnel), as well as SNF residents, be vaccinated. A continued emphasis on strategies for prevention of disease transmission, even among vaccinated populations, is also critical,” the CDC concludes.

During the outbreak, 46 people at the facility tested positive for COVID-19; 26 of the cases were residents and 20 were health care workers. Of the 26 resident patients, 18 were fully-vaccinated at the time. Of the 20 health care worker patients, only four were full-vaccinated at the time.

Scientists found the coronavirus in this outbreak was a variant, which they called R.1, that had several mutations already identified to increase virus transmissibility.

Contraction rates for COVID-19 was three times higher in residents who were not fully-vaccinated, and four times higher in health care workers who were not fully-vaccinated.

Of the unvaccinated residents, four needed to be hospitalized. None of the health care workers or vaccinated residents who contracted COVID-19 needed to be hospitalized for treatment.

Sadly, three residents died after contracting COVID-19, two of them were unvaccinated. No health care workers died.

Fully-vaccinated refers to anyone who is two weeks after receiving their second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or two weeks after receiving the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The outbreak started on March 1 with a routine COVID-19 test that came back positive for the unvaccinated health care worker. The CDC says once the positive result came back, more testing among residents started to track potential cases.

The facility in Kentucky housed 83 residents and 116 health care workers.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub