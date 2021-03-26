Menu

MLB stadiums pass 1 million COVID-19 vaccination shots given

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File
Posted at 5:32 AM, Mar 26, 2021
More than 1 million COVID-19 vaccination shots have been dispensed at Major League Baseball stadiums, with the Oakland Coliseum and Marlins Park among the sites planning to continue operating after opening day.

The 11 ballparks that converted to mass vaccination centers in the offseason combined to pass a million total shots this week, MLB says.

The regular season starts Thursday.

Dodger Stadium, Yankee Stadium, Citi Field and PNC Park will keep providing doses after opening day, while Minute Maid Park and Petco Park are not planning that.

The Colorado Rockies are still working to see if Coors Field will continue to be used. Fenway Park and Globe Life Field also were employed to administer doses.

