Syracuse University to require all eligible students, faculty and staff receive COVID-19 booster

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Syracuse University announced it will require all eligible students, faculty and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster shot prior to the start of the spring semester or as soon as they are eligible.

The university said the policy applies to those who routinely access any Syracuse University campus location or facility (to include Washington, D.C., New York City, Los Angeles and all study abroad locations).

According to Syracuse, those who are eligible include:

Received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination at least six months ago.

Received the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccination at least two months ago.

"Individuals who previously received other World Health Organization-approved vaccinations should receive a Pfizer booster dose if they received their initial vaccine series at least six months ago, in accordance with CDC guidance," the school said in a statement.

The university will require all students (undergraduate, graduate and law), regardless of vaccination status, to participate in on-campus return to campus testing prior to the spring semester. All students accessing campus will also be required to have the flu vaccine prior to the start of the spring semester.

Syracuse is not the only university requiring booster shots. On Monday, Notre Dame announced it would also require booster shots for students.

This story was originally reported by Anthony Reyes on WKBW.com.