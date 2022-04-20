Court halts South Carolina plan for firing squad execution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has issued a temporary stay, halting the state from carrying out plans for its first-ever firing squad execution.

Wednesday's order by the state’s high court temporarily stops a scheduled April 29 execution of inmate Richard Moore.

The court order said a more detailed order will follow.

Moore’s attorneys had asked justices to block the execution plan so they could ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review whether his crime rises to the level of a death penalty offense.

Moore has spent more than two decades on death row for the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk James Mahoney in Spartanburg.