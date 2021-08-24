Cuomo grants clemency to 6 individuals, including convicted murderers

Hours before he officially left office, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo granted clemency to six people, including convicted murderers.

Cuomo commuted the sentences of convicted murderers Greg Mingo, Robert Ehrenberg, Ulysses Boyd, and Paul Clark.

He also referred David Gilbert, who was convicted of murder and robbery in 1983, to the parole board for possible release.

Gilbert is serving a life sentence for his role in a $1.6 million armored truck robbery that left a guard and two police officers dead, The Associated Press reported.

Cuomo also granted Lawrence Penn a full pardon. He pleaded guilty to falsifying business records in 2015.

"These clemencies make clear the power of redemption, encourage those who have made mistakes to engage in meaningful rehabilitation, and show New Yorkers that we can work toward a better future,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Cuomo’s time as governor ends at midnight, Aug. 24. He resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations.

As a result, Kathy Hochul will become the first female governor of New York.

