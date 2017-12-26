Drivers crashed as SpaceX rocket launch startled Southern Californians

(KGTV) - Startled by last Friday's launch of a SpaceX rocket? So were drivers in Southern California, whose crash was caught on camera in the Riverside County city of Beaumont.

The dashcam video shows the freeway pileup as the rocket soared just after launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Central California.

Warning: Graphic content. Jump to rocket launch at :35, crash at 1:15.

