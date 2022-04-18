Florida Chihuahua believed to be world’s oldest dog

A 21-year-old Chihuahua in Greenacres, Fla., was confirmed by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s oldest living dog.

TobyKeith was born on Jan. 9, 2001. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Gisela Shore adopted TobyKeith as a puppy and Shore has housed the dog since it was just a few months old.

"I was a volunteer at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue and one of the employees told me about an elderly couple trying to surrender a puppy because they could not take care of him any longer," Shore told the Guinness Book of World Records. “I met with the elderly couple and I was introduced to a tiny tan Chihuahua. They had named him Peanut Butter. I later changed his name to TobyKeith."

Scott said when TobyKeith turned 20, she began to wonder if the Chihuahua was among the oldest dogs in the world.

TobyKeith still goes on short walks. The dog also has a manageable heart condition.

According to the American Kennel Club, Chihuahua’s have the longest expected lifespan of 15-17 years.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the oldest dog ever recorded was an Australian cattle dog named Bluey who lived from 1910 until 1939. Bluey died at the age of 29 years and five months.