Florida recruiting police officers regardless of vaccination status

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to pay 5,000 to law enforcement officers who move to Florida.

While not specifically tying the legislation to officers who refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, DeSantis noted on Fox News that thousands of officers could lose their job due to a vaccine mandate.

"Now you have people that want to kick them out of their job over this shot, which is basically a personal decision," DeSantis said.

The Florida governor, who is a vocal opponent of vaccine mandates, said the bonus would be available to all law enforcement officers who relocate to Florida.

"It will be available to anyone who comes," DeSantis said Monday, according to CNN. "If people are saying it's a vaccine issue, it's not. It has nothing to with that."

Numerous police unions have come out against vaccine mandates. The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police organized a rally Monday against the vaccine mandate.

In New York, the police union sued Monday to block a vaccine mandate.