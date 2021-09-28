Gunman in Tennessee Kroger shooting was asked to leave job earlier in day, police say

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The man suspected of shooting several people at a Kroger in Tennessee last Thursday was asked to leave his job at the grocery store earlier in the day, according to the Collierville Police Department.

One person was killed and 14 others were wounded when police say 29-year-old UK Thang opened fire at the Kroger on New Byhalia Rd. in Collierville, which is located outside of Memphis. Officers say the victims included 10 employees and five customers.

The suspect also died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

The police department provided an update on the shooting Monday, including some background on Thang.

“The shooter moved into the Town of Collierville in the summer of 2020. He was a third-party vendor working inside Kroger and was asked to leave his job the morning of Thursday, September 23, 2021,” wrote police in a press release.

The Associated Press reports Thang worked in a sushi business at the Kroger store on a daily basis.

Police also gave an update on the shooting victims, saying there are four people remaining at a hospital in the area and all are listed in “stable condition.”

The department says it’s continuing to investigate the shooting alongside local, state and federal agencies to uncover more details.

Officers say they’re still processing evidence, including electronics and crime scene vehicles. And they’re interviewing other potential witnesses.

The store remains closed. The Town of Collierville and Kroger officials will meet in the coming days to discuss the reopening process, police say.