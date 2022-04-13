Watch
Here are the food items that cost more in 2022

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Food products are shown at a checkout line at a grocery store, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Posted at 12:09 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 12:10:30-04

The price of food in the United States increased 8.8% from March 2021 to March 2022, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The new data showed food at home prices increasing by 10% while food away from home rose 6.9%. From February 2022 to March 2022, food prices increased by 1%.

Year to year increases:

  • Milk 12.2%
  • Meats 14.8%
  • Cereal 10.1%
  • Coffee 11.2%
  • Fruits and vegetables 8.5%

Some items dropped in price from February to March including peanut butter, instant coffee, tomatoes, ice cream and doughnuts.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

