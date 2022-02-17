HRB Brands voluntarily recalls Sure, Brut aerosol sprays due to presence of benzene

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says a company voluntarily recalls two kinds of deodorants due to the presence of a cancer-causing chemical.

According to the FDA, HRB Brands is recalling four types of Brut and two types of Sure deodorant sprays due to the presence of benzene.

"While benzene is not an ingredient in any of the recalled products, our review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can," the company said in a news release.

The recalled items have expiration dates on or before August 2023.

The company said the recalled products, except for Brut Aerosol Deodorant, 154g, were distributed in the U.S.

If you have the recalled products, the FDA recommends you stop using them and dispose of them.

HRB Brands has set up a website for consumers to request a refund.