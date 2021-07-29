Watch
Infomercial tycoon Ron Popeil dies at 86

Reed Saxon/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 8, 1982 file photo, Ron Popeil, the man behind those late-night, rapid-fire television commercials that sell everything from the Mr. Microphone to the Pocket Fisherman to the classic Veg-a-Matic, sits surrounded by his wares in his office in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ron Popeil, the quintessential TV pitchman, and inventor was known to generations of viewers for hawking products including the Veg-O-Matic, the Chop-O-Matic, Mr. Microphone, and the Showtime Rotisserie and BBQ, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, his family said. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Posted at 9:57 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 21:57:26-04

Infomercial tycoon Ron Popeil has died at the age of 86.

His family told TMZ that the inventor suffered a medical emergency on Tuesday and was taken to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

He passed away Wednesday morning, TMZ reported.

His death was later confirmed with Fox News by Popeil's representative.

According to the Associated Press, Popeil was the man behind those late-night commercials that hawked everything from the Mr. Microphone to the Pocket Fisherman to the Veg-O-Matic, the Chop-O-Matic, and the Showtime Rotisserie and BBQ.

