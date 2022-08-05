Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Investigators say Indiana congresswoman was in vehicle that veered into oncoming traffic

Virus Outbreak Congress
AP
In this image from video, Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (House Television via AP)
Virus Outbreak Congress
Posted at 10:48 AM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 10:48:25-04

Investigators now contend a vehicle carrying an Indiana congresswoman caused a deadly crash.

Rep. Jackie Walorski was a passenger in a RAV 4, which authorities say veered into oncoming traffic on Wednesday.

According to CBS News, investigators are still trying to determine what caused the vehicle to cross the center line of State Road 19 in Elkhart County, Indiana.

Authorities initially claimed the other vehicle was at fault, but they said they came across new evidence.

All three people inside the RAV 4 died. The driver of the other vehicle was also killed in the crash.

Walorski had served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2013.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!