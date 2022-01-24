IRS struggles with backlogs, staffing shortages as it opens tax filing season

Be ready for delays.

That’s the message from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) today.

Tax filing season started Monday.

The IRS warned it is struggling with a worker shortage, as well as a large workload from pandemic-related programs, and is underfunded.

It is also still working through 2020 tax returns.

The IRS usually enters the tax-filing season with a backlog of returns, but the Treasury Department says the agency is dealing with about three times more than what they had in 2020.

Taxpayers can expect several weeks’ worth of delays.

People with large refunds could see even longer delays.

Taxpayers are advised to file electronically.

If it is a complicated return, people are advised to see a qualified tax professional to speed up the process.

The IRS anticipated most families will receive their refund within 21 days of filing electronically.

One thing taxpayers should note -- if a refund is delayed, it will earn interest during that time.

The Build Back Better Act includes additional funding for the IRS for the next 10 years.

But it is unclear if the legislation will receive the support it needs.

Lawmakers have also not agreed on a funding bill for the current fiscal year.

