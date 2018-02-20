7th-grader shoots himself at Ohio school

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A 7th-grader shot himself inside a middle school in Stark County, Ohio on Tuesday.

Jackson Local Schools students and staff were announced as safe shortly after the incident, and parents were notified on when to pick up their children from school.

Four elementary schools in the district will remain closed today, officials said. They have not said whether the shooting was intentional or how the student got the weapon.

A local newspaper reporter tweeted a photo of the scene at Jackson Memorial Middle School.

Jackson Township Police and Fire departments are at Jackson Memorial Middle School. All entrances to the school are blocked. pic.twitter.com/LwAfp9r6z7 — Samantha Ickes (@sickesINDE) February 20, 2018

According to the Massilon Independent: