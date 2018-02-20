7th-grader shoots himself at Ohio school

Kaylyn Hlavaty
8:38 AM, Feb 20, 2018
All local schools in Jackson Township in Stark County, Ohio are on lockdown after a 7th-grader shot himself inside Jackson Memorial Middle School, according to Jackson Local Schools.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A 7th-grader shot himself inside a middle school in Stark County, Ohio on Tuesday.

Jackson Local Schools students and staff were announced as safe shortly after the incident, and parents were notified on when to pick up their children from school.

Four elementary schools in the district will remain closed today, officials said. They have not said whether the shooting was intentional or how the student got the weapon.

A local newspaper reporter tweeted a photo of the scene at Jackson Memorial Middle School.

 

According to the Massilon Independent:

Parents, grandparents and other family members are gathering at the school. Parents at the school said police would not give them any information about what was happening, except to say it’s serious. An alert message was sent out to parents by Superintendent Chris DiLoreto confirming the shooting incident.

