Man wins $2M playing Florida lottery scratch-off game

Henry Perez
LAKE WORTH, Fla. - A Lake Worth man cashed-in on a big prize after playing the Florida Lottery.
On Friday, Henry Vasquez Perez, 46, claimed the second of eight $2 million top prizes in the new FLORIDA 50X THE CASH scratch-off game at Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.
Lottery officials said in a Monday news release that Perez chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment, which amounted to $1.6 million.
Perez purchased his winning ticket from Supermercados El Bodegon, located at 4704 Forest Hill Blvd. in suburban West Palm Beach.
The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $10 game, FLORIDA 50X THE CASH, just launched on Jan. 15. The game features more than $162 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million.
