California lawmaker introduces bill to ban sale of Musk's flamethrower
WMAR Staff
6:25 AM, Jan 30, 2018
Elon Musk's Boring Company is selling flamethrowers for $500.
So far, he's sold 10,000 and only plans on selling 20,000. But not everyone wants to "liven up the party" like the company claims.
California State Assembly lawmaker Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) is introducing legislation to block the sale of the product. He says Elon Musk is deviating from his project to construct a tunnel for his Hyperloop project in Los Angeles.
Santiago calls it "a slap in the face."
