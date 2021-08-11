Man indicted on capital murder in slaying of Dallas boy

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old boy who was found dead on the street in Dallas has been indicted on a capital murder charge.

The Dallas Morning News reports 18-year-old Darriynn Ronnell Brown was indicted Monday by a Dallas County grand jury in the slaying of Cash Gernon.

According to the Associated Press, Cash and his brother were staying with their father and his girlfriend, Monica Sherrod, when he disappeared.

The AP reported Monica reported the 4-year-old missing about five hours after he had been taken.

According to the AP, on May 15, a woman found Cash's body, about eight blocks from the home he was staying at.

Authorities said surveillance video showed a man lifting the sleeping child from his bed, and forensic evidence linked Brown to his death.

In an arrest warrant affidavit, Sherrod identified Brown as the man in the video footage, the AP reported.

According to the AP, Brown, Sherrod, and her teenage son knew each other, but a possible motive for the 4-year-old's death has not been released.

Brown's attorney said he expects Brown to be found incompetent to stand trial after a mental evaluation.

Dallas County prosecutors have not said whether they will seek the death penalty.