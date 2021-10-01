Marine's story questioned after appearing at Trump rally

The Marine Corps is refuting implications that Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark was the person who lifted a baby to safety at the Kabul airport.

Clark told an audience at a rally for former President Donald Trump that he is “the guy that pulled the baby over the wall.”

Trump also claimed Clark helped evacuate children over the airport wall.

In a statement, obtained by CNN, the Marine Corps said Clark is not the person in the image.

"Regarding the viral photo that began circulating around August 20, 2021, the Marine identified in that particular image was not LCpl Clark," Kelton Cochran, a spokesman for the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit said in a statement.

Clark’s mother attempted to explain the situation. She told CNN that her son “helped the baby once it was lifted over the wall.”

The statement from the Marines didn’t reference whether Clark could have been handed the baby.

Clark is reportedly being investigated for participating in the Trump rally.

The Department of Defense has a policy against active-duty members participating in political events.