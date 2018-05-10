Massive fire destroys 2 buildings under construction in Denver

DENVER — Firefighters were battling a large fire that destroyed two buildings and damaged a third in Denver early Thursday.

The fire was reported shortly before 2 a.m. and quickly went to three alarms.

Part of one of the structures collapsed around 3 a.m.

Update: Denver Fire has majority of the flames knocked down. Working hot spots. Smoke was as visable as far away as Aurora. pic.twitter.com/g89HMGuMYO — Daryl Orr (@WxTrackerDaryl) May 10, 2018

Fire crews were still working to put out hot spots as of 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters said the two buildings that were destroyed were under construction. The third, a home, was damaged. A family inside the home was able to evacuate the building safely.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is the second major fire at a construction site in Denver this year. In March, a massive fire destroyed the Emerson Place apartments at 18th and Emerson streets. Two people were killed in that fire and several others were hurt.