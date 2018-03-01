NE Ohio community mourns death of 17-year-old student-athlete swimmer

Kaylyn Hlavaty
8:25 AM, Mar 1, 2018
3 hours ago
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio - The community in Mayfield Heights, Ohio is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old student who died on Wednesday night. Steven "Stevie" Grieshammer was a junior on the swim team at Mayfield High School. On February 25 during swimming exercises he did not come up from the water, according to a Facebook post by his aunt Missy Bifro Grieshammer. 

"He was a wonderful boy, a loving son, a fantastic swimmer, and just the sweetest nephew we could have. We will miss him every day," his uncle wrote in remembrance.

According to his family, he spent days in a coma.

Mayfield City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Kelly released the following statement to parents and students.

The Mayfield athletics department also voiced its condolences to the family of Stevie and everyone who knew him.

The community and fellow students shared their condolences with the family.

