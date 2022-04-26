More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to possible contamination

More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli are under recall.

Lakeside Refrigerated Services, based in New Jersey, produced the ground beef products between February 1, 2022 and April 8, 2022.

The beef was sold under different name brands, including Thomas Farms, Nature's Reserve and Marketside Butcher.

The affected products have the establishment number “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

No cases of illness have been reported, but the USDA is concerned some of the products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

The USDA said if you have an affected product at home, it should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.