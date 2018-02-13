Mouse hitches ride on deputy's windshield in viral photo from California

OAKLAND, CA -- A deputy in California found a mouse on his windshield as he was headed to his work assignment at the Golden State Warriors game.

Alameda Police had some fun with the incident, speculating the mouse might have either been attempting to carjack the officer's vehicle, or simply intimidating the Warriors fan on behalf of the San Antonio Spurs.

See the photo below, which has been shared nearly 4,000 times on Facebook:

The four-inch suspect got away on foot, but the deputy was able to snap a photo of the bandit. The officer was still able to make it to the game on time.