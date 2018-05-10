Colorado crew's truck explodes, killing 2

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 72°
LO: 61°
FOUNTAIN, Colorado — Two people are dead after a truck caught fire and exploded south of Fountain, Colorado on Thursday morning.
The incident happened at the Ray Nixon Power Plant. Firefighters said a crew was drilling for soil core samples when the truck's boom hit a 13,000-volt overhead power line.
Two subcontractors were killed, firefighters said. A third person was uninjured.
Colorado Springs police, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and multiple fire departments were all on the scene.
