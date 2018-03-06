Megan Barry: Nashville mayor resigns in the wake of sex scandal

Recently, a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agent revealed in a search warrant affidavit that investigators had uncovered nude photos of a woman taken on Forrest's police-issued phone while he was traveling with the mayor and while he was on the clock.
Later, WTVF uncovered security video showing the two making frequent visits in the early morning hours to Nashville's historic City Cemetery.
More on this as it develops.
