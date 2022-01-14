Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Netflix raises monthly prices

items.[0].image.alt
Dan Goodman/AP
FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo, shows the Netflix Apple TV app icon in South Orange, N.J. Netflix is raising prices for its video streaming customers in the U.S. and Canada, less than a year and a half since its last price increase, as competition from other streaming services increases. (AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)
Netflix
Posted at 6:13 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 18:44:45-05

It's now more expensive to stream shows and movies on Netflix.

The streaming service rolled out price increases for its monthly plans on Friday.

The basic plan is now $9.99. That's a $1 increase. The standard plan also jumped from $13.99 to $15.49. The premium plan went from $17.99 to $19.99.

In a statement to CNN, Netflix cited more competition for the price hike.

"We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we're committed to delivering an even better experience for our members," the spokesperson said. "We're updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget."

Customers will reportedly get an email about the price increases.

Netflix says it has more than 200 million paid memberships in nearly 200 countries.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!