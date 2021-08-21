New England preps for 1st hurricane in 30 years with Henri

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — New Englanders bracing for their first hurricane in 30 years are hauling boats out of the water and taking other precautions as Tropical Storm Henri barrels toward the Northeast coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Henri is expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday.

It says impacts could be felt in New England states by Sunday, including on Cape Cod, which is teeming with tens of thousands of summer tourists.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont issued a state of emergency ahead of Henri making landfall. He also called up 200 members of the Connecticut National Guard to prepare "teams and specialized equipment in support of the state’s response."

“With the current forecasted track of Henri, we can expect heavy rainfall and high winds, with the potential for a significant amount of coastal flooding and urban flooding across Connecticut,” Gov. Lamont said.

The last time the region had a direct hit from a hurricane was 30 years ago when Bob — a Category 2 storm — killed 17 people.