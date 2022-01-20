Watch
NewsNational

Actions

New York Mayor Adams will receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency

items.[0].image.alt
Eduardo Munoz/AP
Eric Adams, Brooklyn borough president and Democratic candidate for New York City mayor speaks during a debate with Republican candidate for New York City mayor Curtis Sliwa at the ABC 7 studios in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Eduardo Munoz/Pool Photo via AP)
Eric Adams
Posted at 4:15 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 16:15:50-05

New York Mayor Eric Adams says he plans to receive his first paycheck as mayor in the form of the cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ethereum.

Mayor Adams made the remarks Thursday, as Reuters reported, amid an increasing rush by investors, countries, and companies to be more open to understanding the currencies, which run on blockchain technology.

Adams' Friday paycheck will be switched into cryptocurrency using an online platform called Coinbase Global Inc., Adam's said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Earlier this month one of the nation's largest retailers, Walmart, was said to have reportedly filed multiple trademark applications in late December to sell virtual goods. The retailer signaled in the filing that the company plans to possibly get involved with NFTs, the acronym for "non-fungible tokens," which are virtual items sold with a physical certificate of authenticity. Walmart also plans to delve into the cryptoconcurrency space as well, as Engadget reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!