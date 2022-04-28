Watch
Nike names building after tennis star Serena Williams

Nike has honored tennis great Serena Williams by naming a new building after her at its world headquarters in Oregon.

The company says the 1 million square foot facility is the largest at its headquarters.

“The whole building takes your breath away. Every element, everywhere you go, is an opportunity to be inspired. I hope this building encourages people to bring out the best of themselves and to dream bigger than they thought possible,” Williams said in a press release.

Nike says the building includes 140,000 square feet of showrooms and workspace, a footwear materials library; a color lab; and the two-story, 140-seat Olympia Theater, named after Serena’s daughter.

Nike has sponsored Williams for most of her professional tennis career. Williams has won 23 grand slam singles titles, which is more than any other player in the open era.

