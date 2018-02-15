Students at Arizona high school pictured in swastika formation being disciplined
KNXV
7:13 PM, Feb 14, 2018
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A handful of students at Paradise Valley (Arizona) High School are being disciplined after they were photographed lying on the ground in the formation of a swastika symbol.
The photo was shared with Scripps station KNXV in Phoenix.
The Paradise Valley Unified School District released a statement Thursday regarding the incident explaining that they do not "tolerate or condone" the behavior. See the full statement below:
At PVSchools, our first priority is always for the safety and well-being of our students and staff.
Paradise Valley High School administration was notified that several students were photographed in a pose depicting a racist symbol. PVSchools does not tolerate or condone this type of behavior. Paradise Valley High School is conducting an investigation, and student(s) will be disciplined in accordance with the Parent/Student Handbook. Due to the Family Educational Rights & Privacy Act (FERPA), PVSchools cannot provide any details about the student in question, including the disciplinary action(s) that will be taken.
It's always advisable that parents check their child's phones and/or tablets to see what they are texting, posting on social media and passing on to others. Parents should never hesitate to call or email the school, as well as the police if they hear or see concerning information.
