Police respond to reports of shots at Central Michigan University

Police are responding to reports of shots fired at Central Michigan University.

CMU sent an automated phone call to all students and faculty with a message saying police are responding to shots fired on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall.

Police are searching for one suspect who fled on foot.

Central Michigan has more than 20,000 students enrolled and is located in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

URGENT INFORMATION: There has been a report of a shooting on the campus of Central Michigan University. MPPD is assisting @cmupd with the situation. The shooter has not yet been apprehended. Please remain aware of your surroundings and call 911 to report suspicious activity — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

