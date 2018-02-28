Police: Georgia teacher in custody after barricade situation

Police have a teacher in custody at Dalton High School after reports of shots fired at the school.

No children are hurt or in danger, according to the Dalton Police Department Twitter account. Police confirmed at least one shot was fired during the incident, Dalton Police spokesman Bruce Frazier told Chattanooga, Tennessee-based WTVC.

Dalton Police tweeted that there was a person barricaded in a classroom. The teacher has not been identified.

Dalton police spokesman Bruce Frazier said no one was injured from the gunshot. One student sustained an ankle injury from running during the evacuation.

DPD on scene at report of shot or shots fired at Dalton High. NO CHILDREN ARE INJURED OR IN DANGER — Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018

Officials say the incident comes about a week after a threatening note was found at the high school. They say the incident last week is unrelated.

Dalton is about 90 miles north of Atlanta.