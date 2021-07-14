Watch
Pope Francis seen leaving hospital 10 days after surgery

Vatican Media via AP
Posted at 5:18 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 05:18:04-04

Pope Francis has been seen leaving the hospital 10 days after undergoing planned surgery to remove half his colon.

Witnesses said a car carrying Francis was seen leaving Rome’s Gemelli Polytechnic hospital Wednesday morning.

Francis had half of his colon removed for a severe narrowing of his large intestine on July 4, his first major surgery since he became pope in 2013.

It was a planned procedure, scheduled for early July when the pope’s audiences are suspended anyway and Francis would normally take some time off.

