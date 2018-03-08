President Trump to visit California next week

(KGTV and CNN) - President Trump will visit California next week, said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders at a briefing Wednesday.

Sources familiar with Trump's plans say he is expected to tour the US-Mexico border to look at border wall prototypes in the San Diego area. The eight 30-foot tall prototypes are located near the existing wall in Otay Mesa.

The President and White House have been looking to schedule a trip to the border "for a while," one source said. Trump has not visited California since he was sworn into office, though Vice President Mike Pence did a lucrative fundraising swing through the state in October.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed Trump is traveling to California next week but did not provide more specific details.

Asked why he hasn't visited before now, Sanders said Trump had been busy enacting elements of his agenda, such as creating jobs and growing the economy.