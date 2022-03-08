Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Proud Boys leader charged with conspiracy in Capitol riot

proudboys.jpg
(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore. Outside pressures and internal strife are roiling two far-right extremist groups after members were charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Former President Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen 2020 election united an array of right-wing supporters, conspiracy theorists and militants on Jan. 6.
proudboys.jpg
Posted at 12:08 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 12:11:17-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group was arrested Tuesday on a conspiracy charge for what federal prosecutors say was his role in a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the former chairman of the Proud Boys, wasn’t there when the riot erupted on Jan. 6, 2021.

Police arrested Tarrio in Washington two days before the riot and charged him with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December 2020.

According to USA TODAY, Tarrio was added as a defendant to a case against several other members of the Proud Boys who allegedly attacked the Capitol.

Tarrio will reportedly make his first court appearance on the conspiracy charge on Tuesday.

More than 775 people have been arrested for breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Axios reported.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!