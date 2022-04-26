Listen to psychologist hired by Depp testify about Heard's health, refute her PTSD claims

A forensic psychologist has testified that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder in a civil lawsuit between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp that continues to wallow in the couple's personal issues.

Depp is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax, Virginia, after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post referring to herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Depp says the article defames him by referring back to abuse allegations she made against him when the couple divorced in 2016.

In testimony on Tuesday, psychologist Shannon Curry also denied Heard's contention that she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after her relationship with Depp.

Curry was hired by Depp's legal team and said she came to her diagnosis for Heard after 12 hours of interviews with Heard and from reviewing her mental health records.

Curry testified that borderline personality disorder is known as a disease of instability “driven by an underlying fear of abandonment.” Curry said on the witness stand that those suffering from the disorder “will make desperate attempts to prevent that from happening.”

Depp's legal team is trying to bolster their argument that Heard had a “need for conflict” and she had a tendency to hound and pursue Depp during disagreements when he tried to disengage, the Associated Press reported.