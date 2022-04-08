Watch
Rap pioneer Kidd Creole convicted of manslaughter in 2017 stabbing

Steven Hirsch/AP
Rapper Kidd Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, is arraigned in New York Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, after he was arrested Wednesday on a murder charge. A law enforcement official says the lyricist and founding member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious 5 stabbed a homeless man to death after a passing remark made him think the man was hitting on him. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool)
Posted at 12:42 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 12:42:15-04

Rap pioneer Kidd Creole was found guilty Wednesday of manslaughter in connection to the fatal stabbing of a homeless man in New York in 2017.

The founding member of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, went on trial last month.

He was accused of stabbing John Jolly twice in the chest with a steak knife in Manhattan because he thought Jolly was gay and hitting on him, the Associated Press reported.

Glover’s attorney said it was self-defense, the news outlet reported.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 4.

Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five, which formed in the 1970s, are best known for their 1982 hit “The Message.”

They became the first rap group to be inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame when they were included in 2007.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

