Relatives of Paraguay's first lady among the missing after building collapse in Florida

Several family members related to Paraguay's First Lady Silvana López Moreira are missing after a 12-story condominium in Miami partially collapsed on Thursday.

Paraguay’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement that they were monitoring the situation and added that six Paraguayans were missing, including Luis Pettengill, Sophia López Moreira, Lady Luna Villalba, and three children.

Paraguay’s foreign minister Euclides Acevedo reportedly said in interviews with media outlets on Thursday that Sophia is Silvana's sister, Luis is Sophia's husband, and Villalba is a worker accompanying the family, NBC News reported.

According to Miami-Dade Police Department, at least one person has died following the collapse, which occurred in Surfside early Thursday morning.

The Washington Post and CBS News are reporting that that 99 people are still unaccounted for.

Officials say rescue efforts are still ongoing.