Reports: Jon Gruden out as head coach of Raiders

Jon Gruden is no longer the coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal said it confirmed that Gruden told Raiders owner Mark Davis, his players and staff that he was resigning.

Gruden's resignation came hours after The New York Times published a report that said Gruden had made homophobic and misogynistic comments in the past.

The Raiders are the only team in the NFL to have an openly gay player. Carl Nassib came out prior to the start of the season.

Gruden had already apologized for using a racist trope in an email, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Players who commented about the Wall Street Journal article said they stood by their coach.

"All the guys, we all kind of talked about how we felt about it and how [Gruden] treats the players. He's a players' coach. So, everybody was kind of like ... just overanalyzing it. I don't think it's going to affect it, because our guys, we're led by each other," ESPN quoted Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

Gruden was in his fourth year with the Raiders. He had a 10-year contract worth $100 million.

