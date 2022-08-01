Sheriff: 2 bodies found in burned vehicle in path of raging California wildfire

Authorities in California say two bodies were found inside a burned vehicle in the path of a raging wildfire over the weekend.

In a statement, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said that the vehicle was found Sunday just before 10 a.m. in a driveway west of Klamath River.

The department has not released the names of the deceased.

The McKinney wildfire first began on Friday and has since exploded in size.

According to an update Monday by the U.S. Forest Service, the fire had burned more than 55,000 acres in the Klamath National Forest, and none of it is contained.

Officials are calling this the state's largest wildfire on 2022.

According to officials, the McKinney fire has exploded in size since it started Friday, with unpredictable winds and high temperatures not helping fire crews battle the flames.

The U.S. Forest Service said that although the cause is still under investigation, they are clear the fire was not caused by lightning.

Officials have issued evacuation orders, with dozens of structures burned to the ground.