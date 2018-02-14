Sheriff's Office: Oklahoma father gave child instructions on how to harm himself

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. -- A Rogers County father was arrested Tuesday night after deputies said he didn't seek appropriate care for a young family member.

Rogers County Sheriff's Office deputies said when the young child was distressed and threatening to commit suicide, the father, Michael Jensen, told the child to "set himself on fire then shoot himself in the head at the same time."

Deputies said the child soaked himself in lighter fluid and then set himself on fire with a lighter.

The fire was put out by another family member.

Deputies said Jensen fled the scene after giving the child instructions on how to harm himself. After failing to seek adequate medical care for the child, Jensen was arrested.