1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Washington grocery store

A person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a grocery store in Richland, Washington, authorities said.

The Richland Police Department said they are looking for the suspect who left the Fred Meyer store after the shooting.

"He is believed to be armed and dangerous," police said in a statement.

Police say the suspect is a middle-aged white man.

Police said they responded to the store at 11:30 a.m. after getting reports of people yelling and possible gunshots within the store.

Police have not released any information about the victims.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said in a tweet that special agents are assisting the local police department.