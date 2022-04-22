Some air fryers sold at Best Buy recalled due to burn hazards

About 772,000 air fryers are being recalled after reports of them catching fire or melting.

The Insignia air fryers are sold at Best Buy.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall affects several models, including:

3.4qt Analog Air Fryer

3.4qt Digital Air Fryer

Analog Air Fryer - Family Size

Digital Air Fryer - Family Size

5-qt. Analog Air Fryer

The brand name “INSIGNIA” is on the top of each unit.

The CPSC said people should immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and return them to Best Buy.

Customers will receive a refund in the form of a credit at Best Buy.

The retailer has received more than 100 reports from people in the U.S. and Canada about the air fryers catching fire, burning or melting.

Two people have been hurt, including a child.