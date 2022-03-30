State attorneys general join in asking TikTok, Snap to give parents more control

A growing group of state attorneys general asked Snap, the maker of the app Snapchat, and popular social media company TikTok, to work closely with developers of parental control apps to put more scrutiny on content on the platforms deemed inappropriate for children.

The state of Kentucky joined in on Wednesday growing the list of bipartisan supporters to at least 44 in the coalition of states urging the social platforms to give parents more control over what their children see on the apps.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a statement on Wednesday, “Parental controls provide parents and caregivers with an important tool to help monitor the well-being of their children online.”

As the New York Times reported, a letter from 43 other states' attorneys general said there is a worry that the companies are “not taking appropriate steps to allow parents to protect their kids on your platforms.”

This is a developing story and may continue to be updated.