When you stay at a hotel, you wouldn't think twice about having things like smoke detectors or fire extinguishers. But what about an Airbnb? New findings out suggest many Airbnb venues in the United States may be falling short.

Monica Shaffer and her husband designed her mother-in-law basement to help guests feel right at home when using Airbnb.

"They have a private bathroom... with their own walk-in shower," Shaffer said.

But most importantly, she designed it to keep them safe, if there were ever a fire.

"They can get out to this door if they need to," Shaffer said. "If it's an emergency fire in this room we also keep a fire extinguisher on hand in the room. It's right down here. And fire alarm as is to be expected. And there was a carbon monoxide monitor too over in that quarter. If there's ever any concern for that."

When asked why Shaffer decided to undertake safety precautions, "Well I think it's just a standard expectation," Shaffer answered.

Unfortunately all of the attention and care Shaffer takes, may not be as standard as you think at other Airbnb locations. New findings out from the Relevant Journal show only 57.5 percent of Airbnb venues have carbon monoxide alarms, 42.2 percent have fire extinguishers, and 36 percent have first aid kits.

The results surprised Shaffer.

Most Airbnbs are in private homes, and although some states have standards for rental properties, national fire safety requirements don't usually apply. Although Airbnb encourages hosts to install fire safety equipment, it doesn't require them to provide proof. Researchers hope this information will change that.

"You know it's having those safety precautions in place that make you feel like you're at home," Shaffer said. "And Airbnb is about staying in people's homes and feeling at home."