Suspect in custody after school shooting in Italy, Texas

A Google Map of Italy, Texas.
A 16-year-old male suspect is in custody after a school shooting in Italy, Texas, the Ellis County Sheriff's Office reported.
A 15-year-old female student was airlifted to a hospital after the incident, the sheriff's office reported in a Facebook post. The incident happened at approximately 7:53 a.m. local time.
Italy is about 45 miles south of Dallas.
