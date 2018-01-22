Suspect in custody after school shooting in Italy, Texas

Scripps National Desk
11:50 AM, Jan 22, 2018

A Google Map of Italy, Texas. 

A 16-year-old male suspect is in custody after a school shooting in Italy, Texas, the Ellis County Sheriff's Office reported. 

A 15-year-old female student was airlifted to a hospital after the incident, the sheriff's office reported in a Facebook post. The incident happened at approximately 7:53 a.m. local time. 

Italy is about 45 miles south of Dallas. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top